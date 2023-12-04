Julius Berger hands over Second Niger Bridge to Nigerian govt

Construction giants, Julius Berger, has handed over the Second Niger Bridge to the federal government seven months after it was inaugurated by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, who took delivery of the bridge on Sunday after he was conducted around the road and the facilities by the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Dr Lars Richter, said that he was satisfied with the level of work done.

The former Ebonyi State Governor who expressed his satisfaction with the work the company did on the bridge, also commended the previous and present administration for doing quite a lot to bring the work to fruition which was impeccable, very beautiful, and well completed.

“What we have agreed to do is deploy a solar solution in the coming weeks so that every night we don’t have to run diesel,” Umahi said while addressing newsmen at the handover event.

“The roads are going to be completed when we have completed the two interchanges; one is taking us off from Asaba town to cut off the traffic, and the other is going to be done by Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) Ltd. to avoid Onitsha town and take you straight to Obosi.

“President Ahmed Tinubu is very committed to the project, and we are going to acquire more so that we can build service stations, filling stations, restaurants, supermarkets, and other facilities as we see in the Western world.

“We are determined to do that; the need to do this with the interchanges is going to be a brilliant one so that over the years we can have a beautiful and maintained road,” he said.

Umahi also assured that top notch security will be provided on the bridge by providing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and security personnel so that one could get security assistance within five minutes.

