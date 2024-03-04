NLC protest over economic hardship unhealthy, unreasonable — Umahi

Dave Umahi, a former minister of works and governor of Ebonyi, stated yesterday that the past administration is responsible for the current food scarcity and spiralling inflation.

The minister engaged with journalists while speaking in his hometown of Uburu, in the Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.

According to him, the high cost of living in the nation is a result of the combined actions of previous administrations, a problem that President Tinubu has begun addressing with a number of policies and initiatives.

The Minister also described the NLC protest last week as unhealthy and unreasonable and urged the people of the country to be patriotic.

“The present hunger that everybody is talking about, didn’t start today. It’s a build-up to several factors. Before the past administration and present administration, we have been having a build-up of insecurity, we had farmers/herders clashes over several years at a long period.

At a time, I was the chairman of the NEC committee on resolving farmers/herders clashes. So, I went through several states especially the Northern states settling the farmers/herders clashes and it yielded several fruits.

“That problem dealt a lot of blow to food production. The issue of kidnapping, and the issue of insecurity, prevented farmers from going to their farms because here, we are talking about hunger.

“And so, you expect the administration of President Tinubu to fix all those things within nine months, it’s not possible.”

