NLC voids convention that returned Abure as LP chairman

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has nullified the national convention that returned the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The NLC took the decision at a stakeholders’ meeting held on Monday in Abuja.

Abure was re-elected for another term through affirmation by delegates at the LP national convention held on March 27 in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The NLC had earlier demanded the chairman’s resignation and the immediate constitution of a caretaker transition committee to organise a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention for the party.

In a communique issued at the end of Monday’s meeting, stakeholders directed the congress to set up a transition committee to oversee the affairs of the party pending when new officers will be elected in three months.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the NLC Political Commission, Prof Theophilus Ndubuaku, former NLC President, Abdulwahed Omar, Chairman, LP Board of Trustees, Sylvester Ejiofor, Coordinator of Obidient Movement, Dr. Moses Paul and LP governorship in Plateau State, Chief Yohana Margif, among others.

The communique read: “Owing to the current vacuum in the leadership of the Labour Party, the NLC Political Commission consequent on its status in the Constitution of the Labour Party as a registered trustee of the Labour Party, a status that was further buttressed by a Federal High Court consent judgment delivered on March 20, 2018 by Justice Gabriel Kolawole, moved for an immediate constitution of a transition committee with a mandate to set up structures at national, state, local government and ward level for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention of the Labour Party.

“The stakeholders meeting passed a vote of no-confidence on the purported Labour Party national convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State and regards as inconsequential the leadership that claims to have emerged from the illegal Nnewi Convention. INEC and all relevant security organisations are hereby notified and should be officially written immediately to recognise the transition committee as the interim leadership of LP pending the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention

“The committee once constituted should fully take over the secretariats of the Labour Party all over Nigeria and shall immediately set up an assets recovery process of all the properties of the Labour Party.

“The committee shall also ensure that all the cases of fraud, impersonation and forgery of government documents pending against a few discredited former officers of the Labour Party are forensically audited and culprits are diligently prosecuted as demanded by the leader of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi. Unfortunately, the actions of these few dishonourable characters have splashed mud on the white satin of the Labour Party.

“Pursuant to the foregoing, the committee shall within three months of its constitution ensure the conduct of an inclusive national convention of the party starting from ward congresses to local government congresses to state congresses culminating in an all-inclusive and expansive national convention in Abuja. Finally, we reiterate that the Labour Party is a Party for all Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious, regional, social and economic orientation or status.”

