LP, NLC feud deepens, as Abure hits at Ajaero over ‘ownership mentality’

The feud between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Labour Party (LP) seems to be growing deeper by the day, as LP National Chairman, Julius Abure has accused NLC President, Joe Ajaero of misusing the union’s platform and resources to further a personal political ambition.

He stated that “NLC is not the owner of Labour Party. The party is not owned by NLC. The law is very clear”.

Abure apoke in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday while reacting to the shutting down of the Labour Party’s National Headquarters by protesting members of NLC who demanded for his immediate removal as National Chairman of the party.

Abure claims this action was orchestrated by Ajaero, who allegedly harbors aspirations for the presidency in 2027 or the Imo State governorship.

He said: “I must state today that the leadership of NLC under Joe Ajaero is on the path of destroying the successes we have recorded in the 2023 general election.

“I had expected that as a responsible trade union centre, a responsible labour leader; number one should have teamed up with Labour Party to see how we can team up together to make the country better.

“Unfortunately and ironically too, the NLC is the one that is on the part of war against Labour Party. I must state clearly that Ajaero as NLC President has not been able to organise a successful strike action. Not even a single protest or even picketing government establishment in order to bring government to accede to the numerous requests of workers.

“As we speak, there are unfair labour practices meted out to workers by several organisations in the country. I have not seen Joe Ajaero go to such organisations to picket them.”

Abure vehemently denied the NLC’s claim of ownership over the Labour Party. He emphasized that the party was an independent entity and condemned the picketing as an “abuse of office” and a violation of labor laws.

“Over the past few years, NLC has been claiming ownership of the Labour Party. l must state clearly that NLC is not the owner of Labour Party. The party is not owned by NLC.

“The law is very clear that you cannot picket an organisation where you do not have your workers. We are not the employers of NLC and they don’t have the legitimate reason to picket our office.

“We have no trade union dispute with NLC, there is no notice issued to us that we have a trade union dispute with NLC. This is clearly an abuse of office and abuse of the laws of the land.”

A key point of contention is the alleged use of NLC funds and structures to support Ajaero’s potential political campaign. Abure argues that these resources should be focused on representing the interests of Nigerian workers, not individual political aspirations.

