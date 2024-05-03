Lagos govt uncovers another illegal settlement under Osborne Bridge (Video)

In a bid to rid the state of illegal settlements and makeshift shanties, officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) have discovered another settlement under the Osborne Bridge in highbrow Ikoyi area of the state.

Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed the discovery in a video post on his X handle on Thursday, said the illegal settlement under the Osborne bridge had been in existence for years

In the video, the makeshift apartments are seen with mosquito nets, wood, banners and tyres used to partition them into rooms for the occupants, with wires mounted on poles underneath the bridge where the occupants spread their clothes, while household items like cooking pots and plates are also seen.

READ ALSO:Lagos govt demolishes 86 partitioned rooms under Ikoyi Bridge

“Another illegal settlement was discovered under the Osborne bridge, Ikoyi. Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial (KAI) commenced an immediate clearance operation,” the commissioner wrote in the post.

The discovery of the Osborne Bridge settlement is coming barely 24 hours after the state government uncovered 86 partitioned rooms under the Dolphin Estate bridge also in Ikoyi, where squatters reportedly pay an average rent of N250,000 per annum.

The Dolphin Estate Bridge structure which was discovered and dismantled on Tuesday, comprised of 86 rooms partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10 categories, housing illegal occupants.

