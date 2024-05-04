Lagos govt evicts squatters at Ikoyi Towers

The Lagos State government has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to squatters at the abandoned Ikoyi Towers to leave the building.

The structure located behind the Federal Secretariat in Ikoyi has three blocks of 12 floors.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, gave the notice during an inspection of the towers and some identified sites on Lagos Island.

He said the move was aimed at ensuring security of lives and properties in the area.

Wahab said: “Apart from constituting an environmental nuisance, they are a security risk to the state which can be used as hideouts for criminal elements to perpetrate their nefarious acts.

“Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is passionate about the well-being and safety of all citizens and would spare nothing to ensure these are achieved.”

