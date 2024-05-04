Suspected bandits kill 24 in Katsina communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday night killed at least 24 persons and injured several others in four communities of Sabuwa local government area of Katsina State.

Residents told journalists on Saturday that the bandits stormed the area at about 9:00 p.m. and operated for about one hour before they left.

The affected villages are Unguwar Sarkin Noma, Gangara, Tafi, and Kore.

READ ALSO: Troops kill suspected terrorists in Zamfara, Katsina

The Chairman of Sabuwa LGA, Faruq Dalhatu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.

He said 23 victims were buried on Friday morning.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack at the time of filling this report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now