News
Suspected bandits kill 24 in Katsina communities
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday night killed at least 24 persons and injured several others in four communities of Sabuwa local government area of Katsina State.
Residents told journalists on Saturday that the bandits stormed the area at about 9:00 p.m. and operated for about one hour before they left.
The affected villages are Unguwar Sarkin Noma, Gangara, Tafi, and Kore.
READ ALSO: Troops kill suspected terrorists in Zamfara, Katsina
The Chairman of Sabuwa LGA, Faruq Dalhatu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.
He said 23 victims were buried on Friday morning.
However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack at the time of filling this report.
