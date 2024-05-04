Suspected herdsmen reportedly kill three farmers in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen reportedly killed three farmers in the Ogbaulu community of Agatu Local Government Area of Benúe State.

A resident told journalists on Saturday the victims were working at the farms when the criminals attacked them on Friday afternoon.

The Chairman of Agatu LGA, Yakubu Ochepo, also confirmed the attack.

He said the attackers came through Apa LGA and attacked the victims.

The chairman urged the Federal and state governments to find solutions to the attack on innocent people by criminals in the state.

