Gunmen abduct Archbishop, wife, three priests in Abia

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted the Archbishop of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Uka Uka Osim in Abia State.

He was kidnapped with his wife, Anne Osim, son, Roland Uka Osim, and three other priests of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star.

The three priests are – Azuka Ochu, Moses Okafor, and Anderson Akwazie.

The organisation’s administrator in Abia State, Bishop Denis Onuoha, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Umuahia.

He said the victims were heading to Awka, Anambra State, on evangelical duties when the hoodlums accosted them.

The administrator urged security agencies to rescue the victims.

Onuoha said: “We are worried but we are assured that the Almighty Father whom they worship and work for with total devotion will help them out.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now