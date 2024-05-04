News
Gunmen kill community head, set house ablaze in Kaduna
Gunmen on Thursday killed Malam Kabiru Mohammed, the village head of Marke in Dandamisa Ward, Makarfi local government area of Kaduna State.
Residents of the community told journalists on Saturday the assailants stormed the victim’s residence at about 1:00 a.m. on Thursday and asked occupants to leave the building.
They later pulled the deceased from the ceiling where he was hiding, killed him, and set the house ablaze.
The councilor of Dandamisa Ward, Alhaji Aminu Sani Marke, confirmed the incident.
He said: “The gunmen spent about one hour in the village. They later went away with properties worth millions of naira.”
