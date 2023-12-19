Gunmen kidnap farmer, wife in Kaduna

Gunmen on Monday night abducted a prominent farmer in Pari village, Chawai chiefdom of Kauru local government area of Kaduna State, Mr. Sunday Bage.

The hoodlums also went away with the victim’s wife, Listu.

A resident of the village told journalists on Tuesday, that the gunmen stormed the victims’ residence at about 10:00 p.m. and started shooting in the air to scare the villagers away.

They, thereafter, broke into the victims’ residence and dragged him and his wife outside.

“The man, who is popularly known as ‘Creation,’ and his wife, were forced to kneel while the house was ransacked.

“They were later taken to the bush through the Kuyambana- Kizachi-Chiwo-Kamaru route toward Kwall in Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

“They took Sunday and his wife away. They are in the bush,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now