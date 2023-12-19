Adeleke lifts curfew on Osun communities

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has lifted the curfew imposed on Ifon and Ilobu communities in the state.

This followed the return of peace and orderliness to the warring communities.

Adeleke had in October imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ilobu and Ifon communities over land disputes.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, said the curfew would be lifted on December 20 to enable the people of the communities to go about their normal activities without restrictions.

He added that the state government was satisfied and convinced that peace had returned to the communities

“We use this opportunity to thank and appreciate all those who contributed to the restoration of peace and order during and after the unfortunate community skirmishes,” the statement read.

