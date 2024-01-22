APC tackles Adeleke over the sack of Osun monarchs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has opposed the sack of two traditional rulers in the state by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Governor Adeleke on Thursday last week nullified the selection of Mr. Gboyega Famodu as the traditional ruler of Igbajo in the Boluwaduro local government area of the state.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the governor also nullified the selection of Mr. Raphael Ademola as the traditional ruler of Iree town in Boripe LGA.

He equally declared the Akirun stool in Ifelodun LGA vacant pending the outcome of the case before the Court of Appeal.

The decisions, according to the commissioner, were contained in a White Paper report submitted by the committee on chieftaincy matters set up by the governor.

The APC chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, who addressed journalists at a news conference on Monday in Osogbo, urged Adeleke to save the state from mayhem by reverting to the status quo.

The party also appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to intervene in the brewing situation in the state.

The APC recalled that the governor had also suspended the Aree of Iree, Akinrun of Ikirun, Owa of Igbajo and Alawo of Awo respectively.

The party lamented that following the suspension of the traditional rulers, the stools became subjects of court litigations in which the governor and the state government were defendants.

The chairman said: “The decision of Governor Adeleke to single out some traditional rulers for punishment on mere presumption that they are political adversaries is petty, divisive, and ungodly.

“No genuine leader engages in such destructive tactics to govern his subjects.

“The reactions of the indigenes of the affected towns leave much to be desired and if not well managed could cause a monumental break-down of law and order.

“We use this medium to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police to intervene in the brewing situation in the state.”

