News
NIMC to introduce self-service NIN registration App for Nigerians in Diaspora
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced plans to launch a self-service mobile application, targeted at National Identification Number (NIN) registration for Nigerians living abroad.
This initiative which was unveiled on Monday during a strategic meeting is aimed at easing the current challenges faced by the diaspora community trying to enroll for their NIN.
The announcement came during a discussion between Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chair of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director-General of NIMC.
Ayodele Babalola, NIMC’s technical adviser on media and communications, confirmed the initiative in a statement, revealing that the application is slated to go live in February 2024.
“As part of the process, a dedicated Diaspora Focal Point Desk will be established at the NIMC office to ensure swift resolution of issues within 24 hours,” the statement by Babalola reads.
“The strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in leveraging technology to enhance the accessibility of critical identity services for Nigerians in the Diaspora.”
The self-service app is expected to significantly reduce the bureaucratic hurdles currently faced by Nigerians in the diaspora.
Previously, enrollment often required them to travel back to Nigeria, navigate complex physical registration processes, and face potentially lengthy processing times.
