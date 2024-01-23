Plateau govt imposes curfew on Mangu LG amid worsening security situation

In response to a deteriorating security situation, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has declared a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area, effective immediately.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement released by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

The statement read in the part, “Governor Mutfwang took the decision after consultations with the relevant security agencies.

“He stated that only persons on essential duties are allowed to move within the local government area until further notice.

“He urged all citizens, especially residents of Mangu Local Government Area, to comply with the directive and assist the security personnel by providing reliable information to restore peace and order in the area.

“He lamented that some people are still determined to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state, despite the government’s efforts to end the activities of terrorist elements.

“He expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured and assured them that the government will not relent in ensuring lasting peace in the state.

“He promised that the curfew will be reviewed as soon as the security situation improves.”

The effectiveness of the curfew in mitigating the security threats remains to be seen. However, it is an indication of the government’s commitment to maintaining order and protecting lives in Mangu.

The situation in the area will be closely monitored as the curfew unfolds and further updates are anticipated from the Plateau State government.

