News
Plateau govt imposes curfew on Mangu LG amid worsening security situation
In response to a deteriorating security situation, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has declared a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area, effective immediately.
The announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement released by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.
The statement read in the part, “Governor Mutfwang took the decision after consultations with the relevant security agencies.
“He stated that only persons on essential duties are allowed to move within the local government area until further notice.
Read Also: Afenifere, MBF counter Nothern Senators on 2024 budget, relocation of federal agencies
“He urged all citizens, especially residents of Mangu Local Government Area, to comply with the directive and assist the security personnel by providing reliable information to restore peace and order in the area.
“He lamented that some people are still determined to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state, despite the government’s efforts to end the activities of terrorist elements.
“He expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured and assured them that the government will not relent in ensuring lasting peace in the state.
“He promised that the curfew will be reviewed as soon as the security situation improves.”
The effectiveness of the curfew in mitigating the security threats remains to be seen. However, it is an indication of the government’s commitment to maintaining order and protecting lives in Mangu.
The situation in the area will be closely monitored as the curfew unfolds and further updates are anticipated from the Plateau State government.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...