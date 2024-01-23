Plateau COCIN Church set ablaze, panic grips Mangu as residents flee

In a disturbing development that threatens to ignite religious tensions, the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) has been set ablaze in Mangu, Plateau State.

This attack, on Tuesday, comes amid reports of rampaging armed men targeting church buildings and individuals perceived as Christians in the area.

Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, but a resident who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity described the attackers as “suspected herdsmen who emerged from the surrounding bushes.”

Pandemonium reportedly gripped Mangu town as residents scrambled to safety.

Read Also: Plateau govt imposes curfew on Mangu LG amid worsening security situation

The resident who pleaded anonymity said, “As we speak the COCIN Church near Sabon Kasuwa is on fire and they are advancing towards other churches in town.”

The burning of the COCIN church, a prominent Christian denomination in the region, raises concerns about potential escalation of religious violence in Plateau State. The history of the state has been marred by communal clashes and sectarian conflicts, often fueled by competition for resources and identity politics.

Authorities in Plateau State are yet to officially comment on the attack or the broader situation in Mangu. However, the incident has sparked outrage and calls for swift action to protect Christians and restore calm in the area.

