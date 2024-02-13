Nigeria long overdue for state police, ex-lawmaker Bagos reacts to fresh Plateau killings

The former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, has condemned the killing of four people in Miango District of the Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

Bagos, one of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) House of Representatives’ lawmakers from Plateau State, who were controversially sacked by the Court of Appeal, gave the condemnation in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the lawmaker, Nigeria is long overdue for the creation of state police.

He said the continued killing of innocent people in Plateau State was “barbaric and callous” and must be stopped by the security agencies.

“I am saddened by the killing of yet another four people on Monday in two villages of Miango District in Bassa LGA of Plateau State. This is most barbaric and callous. I called on the security agencies to up their game and put an end to this carnage.

“I am appealing to the federal government to deploy more security operatives in these troubled areas and take decisive steps in ending this continuous killing of our people in Plateau state. These bandits and assailants must be stopped in their tracks,” Bagos advised.

According to him, in view of the burgeoning and intractable insecurity across the country, state policing was the only option left for the nation to fight killer herdsmen, insurgents, and kidnappers.

The lawmaker, who represented Jos East/Jos South from 2019–2023, said: “I want to urge the National Assembly to include state policing in the ongoing constitution amendment process. Nigeria is long overdue for a statepokice, and I can assure you, it is the sure way to contain the excesses of terrorist groups killing, maiming, and kidnapping with reckless abandon.

“In Plateau State, we are ready and prepared to float the state police because, we are gradually being annihilated by killer herdsmen and terrorists, who are being addressed as bandits.

“It is now clear to everyone that the federal security concerns are overwhelming and desperately need help.

“State police will checkmate the ravaging insecurity because it will be populated by indigenes of the various states and communities, who are conversant with their environments and the inhabitants. This will make it easier to fish out criminal elements and invaders.”

Bagos maintained that the fear that state police may be abused by governors and may conflict with the federal police does not hold water, insisting that “the Constitution will clearly define everybody’s role and will guard against abuse and interference not just from the governors but by other stakeholders.

“Also, for those who argue that states may not be able to fund state police, they should note that even today, many states are contributing heavily to funding the federal police through the provision of vehicles, office accommodation, and other equipment.

“The state police will only complement the federal police. Community policing alone is not enough. If we must tackle the high level of insecurity ravaging our communities, state police are the way to go, and the time is now because it is long overdue,” Bagos stated.

