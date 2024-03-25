STATE POLICE: Gov Sule says states may seek increase in revenue sharing formula

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, on Sunday, ignited discussions on the financial implications of adopting state police in Nigeria. Sule suggests that governors may push for a revision of the current revenue allocation formula if such a system is implemented.

The governor of the North Central state, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, said funding would be an issue for governors to pursue the adoption and implementation of state police.

He said, “I went to school, grew up and went to school in a country where it is not even state police; you have county police, which is local government police. The institution I attended, Indiana University, had Indiana University Police. So, I grew up in the background of this independent police and distribution. Sometimes, we just see what is happening in other countries and we just want to adopt.

“My concern about state police, and it is not like I am against it; I am all for it but my biggest concern about state police is funding the state police.

“The next thing after we adopt this state police, you will hear the state governors asking for a review of the sharing formula. And you still have the military and other security agencies under the Federal Government. What we are getting right now may not be sustainable.”

Nigeria currently operates with a federal police structure. Governor Sule, however, expressed his openness to a state-controlled police force, citing experiences from his education abroad. He acknowledged both potential benefits and drawbacks associated with the concept.

His primary concern lies in the financial burden a state police system might create. Sule highlighted the need for a commensurate increase in federal allocation to states if they are to shoulder the responsibility of funding their own police forces.

The current revenue allocation formula in Nigeria divides federal income amongst the federal government, states, and local governments. Governor Sule did not specify desired changes but implied that states would require more resources to manage their own police forces effectively.

This statement comes amidst ongoing discussions about reforming the Nigerian security architecture. The effectiveness of the centralized police system has been a subject of debate for years, with some advocating for a decentralized approach.

