Obi backs creation of state police, says ‘it’s a welcome development

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has backed the ongoing discussion on the creation of state police in the country.

Obi, in a post on his X (formally twitter) handle on Monday, also condemned recent attacks and abductions by bandits in some parts of the country.

It will be recalled that on Friday, six people were killed while at least five others were abducted in an attack by bandits on the Kwasam community, in Kauru LGA of Kaduna.

Also, in the early hours of Sunday, 11 people were killed during another attack by bandits in Gindin Dutse Makyali village of Kufana district, in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna.

Alarmed by the growing insecurity in the country, the Federal Government recently set up a committee to explore the creation of state police in Nigeria.

Reacting to the move, the former Anambra State governor described the move as a welcome development.

“While the idea of State Policing as discussed recently by the President and the 36 States Governors, is a welcome development, and while looking forward to its implementation, which may still take a while, all efforts, at the moment, should be geared towards ending the ugly trend of insecurity in the nation,” Obi wrote on X.

“We should not just wait for the proposed state Police to do the magic while we become lackadaisical and allow criminals to run riot like the recent reports in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

“Waking up every day to the sad news of terror attacks around the country remains very worrisome.

“A terrorist attack was also reported in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State where six persons were reportedly killed and about 50 abducted. What is more worrisome is that these terrorists now boldly target security agents.

“Just yesterday, bandits were said to have attacked a police station in Zamfara killing the Divisional Crime Officer, DCO. These and many other violent attacks and kidnapping-for-ransom in the country should keep the government and security agencies on their toes.

“Such a high level of insecurity when combined with the high level of hunger and poverty in the country, forms a perfect recipe for disaster in our nation”, he said.

Obi further said all possible measures should be taken to fight insecurity across the nation.

“We must therefore take all possible measures to ensure the security of lives and property in our dear nation,” he added.

“I urge the government and our security agencies to expedite action on ending these terror attacks on the Nigerian people and ensure that every Nigerian is free to live securely in every part of the nation.

“I commiserate with the families who have lost dear ones to these violent attacks in the nation while praying for the safe rescue of those in captivity”, he added.

