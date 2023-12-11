Peter Obi bemoans Nigeria’s 150th position in latest corruption index

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, has bemoaned the scourge of corruption and its effects on Nigeria and its people.

Speaking on Sunday, Obi bemoaned the fact that corruption today threatens not just Nigeria’s existence but also its democracy, peace, and growth in a post published through his account on the X platform.

He noted that Nigeria came up at number 150 out of 180 nations on Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perception Index, which begs for serious consideration.

The LP politician bemoaned that Nigeria should not have been allowed to have such a negative reputation throughout the three branches of government for so long.

The former Anambra State Governor therefore called for the deployment of all means to fight corruption in Nigeria and ensure the right things are done at all levels of government and public space.

In his words, “As the global community marked International Anti-Corruption Day yesterday, we need to soberly reflect on the effect of corruption in our society and on our country.

“Corruption has become the greatest threat to our national existence, especially our democracy, peace, and progress. It has immeasurably stunted our development as a nation.

Read Also: ECOWAS to resume talks with Niger junta, insists on release of ousted president

“We must therefore deploy all available means to strengthen our fight against corruption, by not only doing the right things at all times in all levels of governance in public space, but by also ensuring that the leaders are right and behave in a manner, befitting of their positions.

“Sadly, Nigeria has maintained a very bad reputation for high levels of corruption across the three arms of government over many years.

“We were ranked 150 among 180 countries on the 2022 Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International.

“PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, (PwC), in its report, projected that corruption could cost Nigeria up to 37 percent of GDP by 2030, if not addressed urgently.

“The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in a separate report blamed inequality, injustice, national instability, etc, on corruption in the country.

“This very negative perception of Nigeria reflects the worsening economic situation of the country where foreign investors are leaving the country, and local investors are constantly shutting down, resulting in massive job loss, an increasing poverty rate and a dwindling economy. The gross abuse of the rule of law, and disrespect for our constitution are all resultant effects of the endemic corruption that has eaten through the fabric of our society. More sadly, is the fact that we the leaders, are not setting very good precedents for our children, by engaging in all forms of corrupt practices.”

He further said, “The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, was recently reported to have lamented the huge percentage of Nigerian youths in cybercrime.

“The question we must all ask is where the children are learning such criminality from, if not from us the parents, especially we the Leaders. I remain committed to a new Nigeria that will be a corruption-free nation or minimally corrupt. It will be a nation that will promote entrepreneurship, professionalism and hard work, where peace and integrity will reign.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now