Eight abducted Nasarawa varsity students regain freedom

The eight abducted students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Nasarawa State, have regained their freedom.

Gunmen on December 6 kidnapped some students of the institution staying in the Gandu community.

The Head of Information and Public Relations at the university, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim, told journalists on Monday the students were released at about 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Police confirms abduction of 4 Nasarawa varsity students

Ibrahim added that all the students were reunited with their families after medical examination and counselling.

The spokesperson said the institution in collaboration with the state government and law enforcement agencies had beefed up security in and around the university to avert a recurrence.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now