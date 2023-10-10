News
Police confirms abduction of 4 Nasarawa varsity students
The Nasarawa State police command has confirmed the abduction of four female students of Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK).
The command’s spokesman, Rahman Nansel, who confirmed the development in a statement in a statement on Tuesday evening in Lafia, said the students were abducted from their residence in Keffi at 12:55 a.m.
He said police operatives and troops of the Nigerian Army responded swiftly after they were informed on the abduction and combed the surrounding bushes, but could not trace the abductors and the victims.
Nansel added that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Maiyaki Baba, had ordered a comprehensive manhunt for the abductors in a bid to rescue the students unhurt.
The abduction of the Nasarawa varsity students took place a few weeks after bandits abducted more than 20 students at the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State.
However, many of the abducted students had regained their freedom.
