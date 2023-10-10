Military court sentences army General to 7 years in prison

A Special Military Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian Army Properties Limited, Maj. Gen. Umaru Mohammed, to seven years imprisonment for fraud.

The army authorities arraigned Mohammed on an 18-count charge of stealing, forgery, misappropriation, and conspiracy.

The convict was accused of stealing $1.04 million while serving as NAPL GMD between May 7, 2019, and June 24, 2021.

The army authorities also alleged that the defendant directed one Maj. Usman and one other now at large to collect money from ship owners in dollars.

Mohammed was equally indicted for taking N74 million from the company’s account on August 22, 2019,

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, the court found the army General guilty on 14 counts and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

He was also ordered to pay back $2,178,900 and N1.65 billion to NAPL.

