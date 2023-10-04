Alleged fraud: Military court to deliver judgement in army General’s case October 10

The Nigerian Army Special Court Martial has fixed October 10 for judgment in the corruption case involving a top officer.

The accused, Maj.-Gen. Umaru Muhammed, was the former Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL).

He was arraigned by the army authorities on an 18-count charge of stealing, forgery, misappropriation and conspiracy.

The President of the Court, Maj.-Gen. James Myam, said on Wednesday in Abuja the accused pleaded not guilty and presented two witnesses during the trial.

He added that the prosecution on the other hand called 24 witnesses.

Myam said count one of the charges was brought under section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Act Cap c38 law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, punishable under section 390 (7) of the Act.

READ ALSO: Army chief orders investigation into alleged poor feeding of troops in North-East

He added that the charge was also brought pursuant to section 114 of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 2004.

He said that the court found the defendant guilty of stealing $1.04 million between May 7, 2019, and June 24, 2021, while serving as GMD of NAPL.

The court president added that the accused was found guilty of instructing one Maj. Usman and one other now at large to collect money from ship owners in dollars.

Myam, however, said Muhammed was not found guilty on count 7 which borders on criminal conspiracy to forge a document in connivance with one Yusuf Abdullahi.

“He was however found guilty of forgery as related to counts 8 and 9, of stealing $430, 800.

“The court also found the general guilty of conspiracy to forge documents, and selling the company’s property while no longer serving at NAPL for N200 million.

“It also found him guilty of dishonestly taking N74 million from the company’s account on August 22, 2019,” the president stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now