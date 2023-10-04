Adeleke re-imposes curfew on Osun LGAs over violence

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday re-imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the state.

This followed violence over land disputes involving Ilobu and Ifon towns in the two areas.

The governor had last month imposed a curfew in the local government areas over violence between the two communities.

He later relaxed the curfew after normalcy returned to the communities.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday night in Osogbo.

He said the decision followed reports on violent clashes in the communities.

The curfew, according to him, will be in place from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., daily.

The statement read: “Following communal clash between Ilobu and Ifon communities, Osun state government has directed that the curfew continues in order to maintain law and order in the affected communities.

“The curfew time has now changed to the hours of 6pm every night, and 6am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is to be restricted during the curfew till further notice.

“This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

“Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke reiterates the need for peace between these two local governments, and asked that the ethos of Peace, Love, and Unity which the state is known for, be imbibed.”

