Adeleke orders probe into alleged misappropriation of N200m in Osun college

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered a probe into the alleged misappropriation of N200 million at the state-owned College of Education, Ila-Orangun.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, said his principal has set up a three-man committee to examine the allegation and ensure amicable resolution of the crisis it had generated.

The Provost of the college, Prof. Jimoh Afolabi, and the Chairman of its Governing Council, Dr. Peter Babalola, had been trading accusations over the alleged mismanagement of the N200 million belonging to the college.

Members of the committee are the Chief of Staff to the governor, Kazeem Akinloye, the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, and the Commissioner for Education, Oluwole Adedipo.

“I have read various statements and allegations emanating from Ila-Orangun College of Education.

“I have also been briefed about the conflict between the school’s management and its governing council.

“The committee is hereby directed to call a meeting of both parties.

“It is to review all issues including alleged financial malpractices within the college system and propose a comprehensive accountability and transparency system.

“Let me warn that anybody implicated in any wrongdoing, financial mismanagement, or corrupt conduct will face heavy sanctions.

“I announce that I will not shield anybody no matter how highly placed,” the statement quoted Adeleke as saying on the matter.

The committee is expected to report its findings to the governor within two weeks.

