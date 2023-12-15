Makinde, Adeleke meet in Ibadan, harp on unity in PDP

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, hosted his Osun State counterpart, Ademola Adeleke, in Ibadan.

Makinde, who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, said they had both resolved to foster unity and progress in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West.

He said the meeting centred around the unity and well-being of the PDP and the development of the South-West.

Makinde is a member of the G-5 that worked against the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 election.

READ ALSO: The hustle is real! Sowore mocks G-5 governors’ visit to Tinubu

The governor said: “We discussed issues around the unity of our party in the South-West and alignment. I can assure you that we will do what we are supposed to do.”

On his part, Adeleke said they had a robust discussion on the South-West PDP and had resolved to be on the same page.

He commended Makinde for his giant strides in infrastructure development in Oyo State, saying his government had been toeing the same path in Osun.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now