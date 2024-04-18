Politics
JUST IN: PDP set to boil, as caucus extends Damagum’s tenure as acting national chair ahead of NEC meeting
The National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the tenure of the acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum.
Damagum’s extension was prelude to a decision taken at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which will kick off hours from now.
Despite the extension, he is still in acting capacity.
Speaking to journalists after the Caucus meeting at Bauchi Governors lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the decision was aimed at ensuring reconciliation and unity in the party.
Ologunagba said: “Umar Damagum will continue to be the acting National Chairman of the party until the next meeting of NEC. The party considers that it is important to have more consultation on that issue.
“NEC meeting will not discuss any change in leaders. Rather, attention is focused on unity and reconciliation. Caucus agreed that all congresses in the states and local government should be concluded between June and August this year. Caucus agreed on the extension of the constitution review committee of the party to accept new recommendations.”
READ ALSO:Fireworks ahead of PDP NEC meeting as group wants Atiku to shelve 2027 ambition, Wike suspended
However, before the caucus meeting, the National Working Committee of the party had passed a vote of confidence on the embattled national chairman.
The party had since been divided into factions supporting or against Damagum’s continued stay in office, and the decision of the caucus may not go down well with other organs and stakeholders within the party, who have expressed opposition to the continued stay of Damagum as acting chairman of the party.
The North Central zone of the party had insisted that one of their own should be allowed to complete the tenure of the suspended National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.
Meanwhile, at a meeting at the Grand Ibro Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday, the North Central asked Damagum to revert to the position of Deputy National Chairman North, the position he was holding before his elevation as Acting National Chairman.
The region is insisting on Section 47(6) of the PDP Constitution which provides that “Where a vacancy occurs in any of the office of the Party, the Executive Committee at the appropriate level shall appoint another person from the area or zone where the officer originated from to serve out the tenure.”
Also, a faction of PDP lawmakers known as the G-60 had insisted that Damagum should step down, distanced itself from endorsing a candidate to replace the embattled Damagum.
In a statement released on Wednesday by Ikenga Ugochinyere, their spokesperson, the G-60 said they held an online meeting on Tuesday where the issue of supporting a candidate arose. However, they decided to remain “on the path of advocacy for the right thing to be done” rather than backing a specific individual.
