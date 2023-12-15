Politics
Kefas presents 2024 appropriation bill of N311bn in Taraba
The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, on Friday, presented the 2024 appropriation bill of N311 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.
In his address at the event held in Jalingo, the governor said the sum of N111.6 billion was set aside in the budget for recurrent expenditure and N199.9 as capital spending.
On a sectoral basis, Kefas said education has the highest allocation of N43.2 billion or 13.9 percent of the total budget.
Health followed with N33.5 billion while the works ministry was allocated N24.8 billion.
READ ALSO: Appeal Court upholds Kefas Agbu’s election as Taraba governor
The governor pointed out that the budget was anchored on the five- agenda of his administration – education, security, women/youth development, infrastructure, and health.
Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Kizito Bonzena, acknowledged the good working relationship between the executive and the legislature in the state.
He, therefore, promised speedy passage of the budget to keep up with the January-December time frame.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...