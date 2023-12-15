Kefas presents 2024 appropriation bill of N311bn in Taraba

The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, on Friday, presented the 2024 appropriation bill of N311 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

In his address at the event held in Jalingo, the governor said the sum of N111.6 billion was set aside in the budget for recurrent expenditure and N199.9 as capital spending.

On a sectoral basis, Kefas said education has the highest allocation of N43.2 billion or 13.9 percent of the total budget.

Health followed with N33.5 billion while the works ministry was allocated N24.8 billion.

The governor pointed out that the budget was anchored on the five- agenda of his administration – education, security, women/youth development, infrastructure, and health.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Kizito Bonzena, acknowledged the good working relationship between the executive and the legislature in the state.

He, therefore, promised speedy passage of the budget to keep up with the January-December time frame.

