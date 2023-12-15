Politics
Northern governors meet in Kaduna, to discuss security issues affecting region
Governors of the nineteen northern states of the country on Friday held a meeting in Kaduna to discuss issues that affect the region, the first time since newly elected governors came on board on May 29th, 2023.
The meeting, held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in the Kaduna state capital, was chaired by the governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, with Governor Uba Sani as the host.
The governors are expected to discuss security, other socio-economic challenges confronting the region, and also commiserate with the Kaduna State government over the unfortunate military airstrike at Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Read also: Nigeria’s inflation rate rises for 11th month to 28.2%
Ripples Nigeria reports that the governor of Gombe, who is the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, and the governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, were at the meeting.
Others present were the deputy governors of Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, Yobe and Kwara states, who represented their state governors.
