Bode George sounds alarm on Rivers crisis, warns of national consequences

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has issued a clarion call to party elders and stakeholders to urgently intervene in the political crisis brewing in Rivers State.

George warned that if the situation is allowed to spiral out of control, it could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s democracy.

Speaking on Friday, George cautioned that the crisis could escalate into a national disaster if left unaddressed.

He specifically warned President Bola Tinubu not to underestimate the threat posed by lawmakers in the state House of Assembly seeking to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Emphasizing that Rivers State is a PDP stronghold, George stressed the need for collective action to address the crisis. He urged stakeholders to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and not to remain indifferent or pretend that all is well.

He said, “Rivers people belong to the PDP. Those threatening to impeach the governor are being remote-controlled by some forces. This must stop because if Rivers is set on fire today, that may end this democracy.

“All the actors in this crisis in Rivers should avoid actions likely to cause a breach of peace and breakdown of law and order in our country.”

He emphasised that the Members of the Board of Trustees of the party should step up as the elders in the room, taking swift action to resolve the crisis before it spirals out of control and affects everyone involved.

“All the gladiators should also think of the collective interests of Nigerians.

“Whether we are members of PDP, APC or other parties, we should stop issuing provocative statements to increase the tension in Rivers.

“Any move that can truncate this democracy must be stopped immediately. Enough is enough,” he stated.

George’s warning comes as tensions continue to rise in Rivers State, with the impeachment saga threatening to plunge the state into political chaos. His call to action echoes concerns among party members and citizens alike, who fear the potential consequences of inaction in the face of this growing political crisis.

