Tech
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses can now directly upload Instagram stories
Without requiring you to pull out your phone, Instagram stories can now be posted straight to your Instagram account using Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.
Along with compatibility for Amazon Music and the meditation app Calm, the capability is one of numerous improvements that the tech company is now beginning to push out to the glasses.
Meta and Calm have partnered to offer mindfulness exercises and mobile-guided meditation. Customers who purchase Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses also receive a free three-month subscription to Calm.
READ ALSO:Meta kicks as EU probes Facebook, Instagram over child safety concerns
Users will be able to direct the glasses to upload to Instagram either before or after shooting a photo. After taking a photograph, they can say, “Hey Meta, share my last photo to Instagram,” or they can instruct it to “post a photo to Instagram” prior to taking a new one.
Additionally, the glasses will be able to stream music from Amazon Music. The glasses can play a user-curated playlist by saying, “Hey Meta, play Amazon Music.”
“As an added bonus, new Calm users can unlock a complimentary three-month subscription to Calm,” Meta stated in the announcement. “Simply follow the on-screen prompts in the Meta View app to get started.’’
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...