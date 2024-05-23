Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses can now directly upload Instagram stories

Without requiring you to pull out your phone, Instagram stories can now be posted straight to your Instagram account using Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Along with compatibility for Amazon Music and the meditation app Calm, the capability is one of numerous improvements that the tech company is now beginning to push out to the glasses.

Meta and Calm have partnered to offer mindfulness exercises and mobile-guided meditation. Customers who purchase Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses also receive a free three-month subscription to Calm.

Users will be able to direct the glasses to upload to Instagram either before or after shooting a photo. After taking a photograph, they can say, “Hey Meta, share my last photo to Instagram,” or they can instruct it to “post a photo to Instagram” prior to taking a new one.

Additionally, the glasses will be able to stream music from Amazon Music. The glasses can play a user-curated playlist by saying, “Hey Meta, play Amazon Music.”

“As an added bonus, new Calm users can unlock a complimentary three-month subscription to Calm,” Meta stated in the announcement. “Simply follow the on-screen prompts in the Meta View app to get started.’’

