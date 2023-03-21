Amazon to cut 9,000 more jobs to streamline costs

American multinational technology company, Amazon, is looking to lay off an additional 9,000 corporate and tech workers by the end of April.

The company’s chief executive, Andy Jassy, made the announcement in a note to employees seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

This move follows on top of the 18,000 roles that Amazon had cut in the latter part of 2022 and January 2023.

According to Andy, the new layoff targets some of Amazon’s most profitable divisions, which had previously been spared, including Amazon’s cloud computing business and advertising operations.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the latest round of job cuts is part of Amazon’s efforts to streamline costs and headcount, following a year in which it rapidly added employees during the pandemic and put a priority on projects that lacked obvious ways to become profitable.

Andy, in his remarks, emphasized that the company aims to be leaner while still investing robustly in key long-term customer experiences that can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole.

Ripples Nigeria had reported similar layoffs hitting the tech space as the tech industry is undergoing its largest contraction since the dot-com bust of the early 2000s, with nearly every major tech company laying off workers.

Recall, last week, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced plans to lay off about 10,000 employees, or roughly 13 percent of its workforce, as part of what its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, called a “year of efficiency” strategy.

On when the layoff will take effect, Jassy said that management had not yet determined the workers who would be laid off but expected to do so by mid to late April.

