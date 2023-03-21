Tech
Language app, Duolingo, to debut music learning app. 2 other stories and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today
1. Duolingo to debut music learning app
Popular language learning app, Duolingo is set to debut a music learning app.
The company recently made a job listing relating to the app on its career page.
Duolingo, founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, has grown to become one of the most popular language-learning apps in the world.
The Pittsburgh-based tech company said: “Duolingo is venturing into teaching music! Our strengths lie in building educational apps that are grounded in learning science and keep learners motivated — come join us to help build a new Duolingo music app that promotes learning and is fun to use!”
The company debuted Duolingo Math in October 2022 as its first course outside of its fundamental origins of language acquisition and literacy.
Tech Trivia:A software-based machine that runs Java programs is also called what?
A. JSF
B. JSP
C. JEE
D. JVM
Answer: see end of post
2. Liquid Intelligent Technologies acquires Egypt-based Cysiv MEA
Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced the acquisition of Cysiv MEA, formerly known as SecureMisr, to expand its activities across the Middle East and Africa.
Read also:Nigeria launches $618M subvention to fund startups. 2 other stories and a trivia
Sherif Shaltout, VP of Operations, Cysiv MEA confirmed the acquisition in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that this is the latest in the company’s acquisition drive having acquired an Israeli-based technology company, Telrad, in 2022.
Cysiv MEA specialises in providing enterprise cloud and cyber security services to some of Egypt’s leading companies, particularly in the financial services sector.
“Since our founding in 2008 as SecureMisr, our mission has been to empower customers with world-class cloud & cyber security services and solutions that pre-emptively protect against attacks and loss of digital assets caused by an ever-evolving threat landscape before it affects the business,” said Shaltout.
Liquid launched in Nigeria in 2022, said that it will rebrand Cysiv MEA to ‘Liquid C2’ to align it with its global cloud and cybersecurity identity.
3. Wingtra’s drones, used by NASA, others, secure $22 million Series B funding
Wingtra’s drones used by many organizations around including NASA has secured $22 million in Series B funding.
Co-founder and CEO Maximillion Boosfeld confirmed the funding in a statement on Tuesday.
The company claims its drones are used to perform surveying missions by organizations around the world, including NASA and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Wingtra claims to be the largest manufacturer of commercial vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones in the world.
It is based in Zurich, Switzerland, and has offices in Fort Lauderdale and Zagreb.
“Our product roadmap is highly confidential, but let’s say our high-level vision looking a decade or so forth is to take people out of the loop and have a completely automated data collection, processing, and analysis,” explained Boosfeld.
According to Boosfeld, the new fund would be used to improve its current tech and add new features.
Trivia Answer: JVM
Stands for “Java Virtual Machine.” A JVM is a software-based machine that runs Java programs.
By Kayode Hamsat
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...