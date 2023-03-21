Language app, Duolingo, to debut music learning app. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Duolingo to debut music learning app

Popular language learning app, Duolingo is set to debut a music learning app.

The company recently made a job listing relating to the app on its career page.

Duolingo, founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, has grown to become one of the most popular language-learning apps in the world.

The Pittsburgh-based tech company said: “Duolingo is venturing into teaching music! Our strengths lie in building educational apps that are grounded in learning science and keep learners motivated — come join us to help build a new Duolingo music app that promotes learning and is fun to use!”

The company debuted Duolingo Math in October 2022 as its first course outside of its fundamental origins of language acquisition and literacy.

Tech Trivia:A software-based machine that runs Java programs is also called what?

A. JSF

B. JSP

C. JEE

D. JVM

Answer: see end of post

2. Liquid Intelligent Technologies acquires Egypt-based Cysiv MEA

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced the acquisition of Cysiv MEA, formerly known as SecureMisr, to expand its activities across the Middle East and Africa.

Sherif Shaltout, VP of Operations, Cysiv MEA confirmed the acquisition in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this is the latest in the company’s acquisition drive having acquired an Israeli-based technology company, Telrad, in 2022.

Cysiv MEA specialises in providing enterprise cloud and cyber security services to some of Egypt’s leading companies, particularly in the financial services sector.

“Since our founding in 2008 as SecureMisr, our mission has been to empower customers with world-class cloud & cyber security services and solutions that pre-emptively protect against attacks and loss of digital assets caused by an ever-evolving threat landscape before it affects the business,” said Shaltout.

Liquid launched in Nigeria in 2022, said that it will rebrand Cysiv MEA to ‘Liquid C2’ to align it with its global cloud and cybersecurity identity.

3. Wingtra’s drones, used by NASA, others, secure $22 million Series B funding

Wingtra’s drones used by many organizations around including NASA has secured $22 million in Series B funding.

Co-founder and CEO Maximillion Boosfeld confirmed the funding in a statement on Tuesday.

The company claims its drones are used to perform surveying missions by organizations around the world, including NASA and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Wingtra claims to be the largest manufacturer of commercial vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones in the world.

It is based in Zurich, Switzerland, and has offices in Fort Lauderdale and Zagreb.

“Our product roadmap is highly confidential, but let’s say our high-level vision looking a decade or so forth is to take people out of the loop and have a completely automated data collection, processing, and analysis,” explained Boosfeld.

According to Boosfeld, the new fund would be used to improve its current tech and add new features.

Trivia Answer: JVM

Stands for “Java Virtual Machine.” A JVM is a software-based machine that runs Java programs.

By Kayode Hamsat

