Microsoft incorporates OpenAI’s image generation into Bing. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Microsoft incorporates OpenAI’s image generation into Bing

Bill Gates’ company, Microsoft, has stated today that users will be able to create photos with Bing Chat as it deploys a new AI-enabled Bing.

The tech giant made the announcement in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the new feature is powered by DALL-E, OpenAI’s generative image generator.

According to Microsoft, the plan is to introduce the feature to Balanced and Precise mode users in the future and fine-tune the system’s behaviour in multi-step chats.

“We have incorporated OpenAI’s safeguards and added additional protections to Image Creator,” Microsoft explains.

Although Adobe and NVIDIA have also announced intentions to use generative AI, Microsoft is not the only tech titan trying image production.

Tech Trivia: VPN networks create encrypted private connections via what method?

A. Tracking

B. Tunneling

C. Typecasting

D. Tabbing

Answer: See end of post

2. Chinese tech giant, Baidu, unveils “Ernie Bot” to rival ChatGPT

The Ernie Bot chatbot, developed by Chinese internet giant Baidu, is set to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Baidu disclosed the development in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

With the help of Baidu’s ERNIE (Enhanced Representation via Knowledge Integration) deep learning AI model, Ernie Bot claims it can solve mathematical equations and produce graphics and movies in response to text commands.

As the race to create conversational AI agents continues, other Chinese tech firms, such as ByteDance and Tencent, have also revealed intentions to introduce their chatbots.

Baidu’s integration of Ernie Bot with its other products further demonstrates the company’s dedication to giving clients cutting-edge solutions.

3. Kakao Mobility acquires Splyt as it plans to expand footprints

Kakao Mobility has acquired Splyt, a startup out of London to expand its geographical footprints.

CTO of Splyt, Stephen Mason, confirmed the acquisition in a statement on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Splyt and Kakao Mobility have already collaborated, and the company hopes to use the asset to forward its goals for worldwide expansion in Southeast Asia and Europe.

Splyt is a startup out of London that works with apps in areas like travel, ride-hailing, and finance to help them build out “super app” strategies by integrating other services.

“Splyt and Kakao Mobility’s technology teams have been collaborating since 2019 to integrate and enable global ride-hailing services for Kakao T users through Splyt’s ride-hailing API platform,” said Mason.

Although the deal’s financial details are not being made public, there are some indications that it may not have been the best possible conclusion for this super app enabler.

Trivia Answer: Tunneling

In the virtual world of computers world, however, tunneling refers to a protocol in which one protocol is encapsulated within another.

By Kayode Hamsat

