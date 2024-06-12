Tech
Tiktok seeks market share with Google as it rolls out image search capabilities
Popular social media platform Tiktok (owned by ByteDance) is seeking a market share with search engine giant Google as it has quietly rolled out image search capabilities.
Tiktok told TechCrunch that it is testing the feature that lets users snap or submit photos to find related products in TikTok Shop as it seeks to challenge Google’s dominance in search.
Findings indicate that the recently released “TikTok Photos” function is a separate app that integrates seamlessly with the main TikTok app to allow users to share content with ease.
READ ALSO:Tiktok faces lawsuit over allegations of deceptively luring kids to its platform
Although there aren’t many specifics available, “TikTok Photos” might be an attempt by TikTok to draw in users who appreciate sharing photos, posing a direct threat to Instagram’s dominance in the photo-sharing market.
All users in Southeast Asia and the United States of America can access the new Tiktok feature.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...