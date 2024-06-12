Tiktok seeks market share with Google as it rolls out image search capabilities

Popular social media platform Tiktok (owned by ByteDance) is seeking a market share with search engine giant Google as it has quietly rolled out image search capabilities.

Tiktok told TechCrunch that it is testing the feature that lets users snap or submit photos to find related products in TikTok Shop as it seeks to challenge Google’s dominance in search.

Findings indicate that the recently released “TikTok Photos” function is a separate app that integrates seamlessly with the main TikTok app to allow users to share content with ease.

Although there aren’t many specifics available, “TikTok Photos” might be an attempt by TikTok to draw in users who appreciate sharing photos, posing a direct threat to Instagram’s dominance in the photo-sharing market.

All users in Southeast Asia and the United States of America can access the new Tiktok feature.

