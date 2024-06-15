Politics
Ezekwesili condemns lavish spending by Nigerian leaders during economic downturn
Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on Nigeria’s leadership, accusing them of excessive spending habits in the face of a crippling economic crisis.
In a post on X.com on Saturday, Ezekwesili questioned how public officials could justify their lavish lifestyles when many Nigerians were struggling to make ends meet.
She accused the National Assembly, President, and Federal Government of provoking citizens with their self-indulgent behaviour, warning that a day of reckoning would come if they continued to squander public resources.
She wrote, “It appears like the latest hobby of the #nassnigeria and the #NGRPresident and #NigeriaGov is to engage in serial provocation of hard-pressed citizens who are barely managing to keep heads above water in this crisis-economy.
“In a season of famine and leanness when public officials should set the example of fiscal prudence, the sensibilities of our citizens are daily assaulted with the self-indulgent lives of politicians- many of whom were in fact not credibly elected into office.
READ ALSO:Oby Ezekwesili kicks against old national anthem, says she won’t revert to it
“For how long can you folks #NGRSenate and #HouseNGR sustain this level of insensitivity?
“As they say in my place, “use your tongue to count your teeth” because a Day shall soon come when at the rate you’re all going with public resources, “water go totally pass garri”. He who has ears…….. ✍🏾✍🏾✍🏾”.
Ezekwesili’s condemnation comes amidst growing public frustration over the country’s struggling economy. Inflation remains stubbornly high, while many Nigerians grapple with unemployment and poverty.
This is not the first time Ezekwesili has used her platform to advocate for fiscal responsibility and transparency within the Nigerian government. A well-known activist and advocate for good governance, Ezekwesili has a long history of speaking out against corruption and mismanagement.
It is likely that Ezekwesili’s comments will reignite conversations about accountability and the allocation of resources in Nigeria. The extent to which her critique resonates with the public and spurs action from the government remains to be seen.
