Man bags 4 years in jail for removing condom during sex

A 39-year-old man, Guy Mukendi, has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison for allegedly removing his condom during sex with a woman.

According to the UK Guardian, Mukendi, from Brixton, was sentenced on Thursday at the Inner London Crown Court for the ‘rape’ of the woman last year in a rare conviction for ‘stealthing’, by taking a condom off during sex without consent.

The tabloid reports that the woman had consented to sex with Mukendi on the condition a condom was used, but he removed it without her consent, setting grounds for her to sue him for rape and stealthing.

The newspaper also stated that nonconsensual condom removal is classified as rape under separate laws applying in the UK nations.

“Metropolitan police officers worked with the victim in a milestone case to obtain screenshots of messages from Mukendi in which he apologised for taking the condom off, explaining it was because he had not had sex in a long time. He then deleted the messages.

“Officers also gathered forensic evidence with the help of the victim. The evidence helped to secure the conviction of Mukendi, who was found guilty by a jury on 2 April.

“DC Jack Earl, who led the investigation, said:

“Throughout this investigation Mukendi denied any wrongdoing, but our officers built a compelling case against him to leave no doubt in the jury’s mind.

“We were dedicated to securing justice for the victim and will continue to raise awareness that this crime is a form of rape.

“The victim did the right thing to call the police straight away and her bravery should not be overshadowed. If you have been a victim of sexual violence and not yet reported it, please contact your local police service and we will do all that we can to help and bring you justice.”

