Eight die in Iran hospital fire

At least eight people have died in a fire incident at a hospital in Iran.

Reports said the fire broke out in a hospital in the city of Rasht near the Caspian Sea in the north of the country on Tuesday.

According to initial findings, the dead were patients in an intensive care unit.

The head of the city emergency services told journalists dozens of firefighters were deployed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Around 140 patients were rescued though there were concerns that there could be more victims.

