Putin praises North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for ‘unwavering support’ in war against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, has showered praises on North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, for his ‘unwavering support’ in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Putin who arrived in North Korea early Wednesday in a rare visit to the reclusive Communist nation, is seeking more support from Kim Jong Un as the war against Ukraine continues unabated.

The visit which is Putin’s first to North Korea in 24 years, a visit likely to reshape decades of Russia-North Korea relations at a time both countries face international isolation.

According to Russian state news agency, RIA, after Putin’s arrival at Pyongyang’s airport and was welcomed warmly by Kim, the two shared “pent-up inmost thoughts” on the ride to the state guest house in Pyongyang.

“We highly appreciate your consistent and unwavering support for Russian policy, including in the Ukrainian direction,” RIA quoted Putin as saying at the start of the talks with Kim.

“Putin said Moscow is fighting the hegemonic, imperialist policy of the United States and its allies,” Russian media reported.

North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said the two countries’ partnership is an “engine for accelerating the building of a new multi-polar world” and Putin’s visit demonstrates the invincibility and durability of their friendship and unity,

In a letter published om Tuesday in Rodong Sinmun, the mouthpiece of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, Putin expressed appreciation for North Korea’s support in what he calls Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

He said he would in turn support North Korea’s efforts to defend its interests in the face of what he called decades of “U.S. economic pressure, provocation, blackmail and military threats.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now