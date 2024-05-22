Tech
Microsoft moves to make Windows an AI operating system
American multinational technology company, Microsoft, has revealed plans aimed at encouraging programmers to build AI-focused technology into Windows software.
Microsoft hopes to lead the way in generative AI for Windows as it competes with other digital behemoths like Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Apple to take the lead in this rapidly developing field.
The company revealed a new range of Windows computers it calls Copilot+ PCs, along with generative AI-powered capabilities like Recall that assist users in finding files, apps, and other content they’ve previously browsed. The development was made this week at its annual Build developer conference.
READ ALSO:Microsoft is creating a new AI model to compete with OpenAI, Google —Report
Chief Executive Satya Nadella pushed new application programming interfaces, or APIs, that facilitate developers’ access to Microsoft’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology at a developer conference in Seattle.
According to the firm, Github Copilot, a generative AI tool from Microsoft that boosts productivity for computer programmers, is currently being used by 1.8 million engineers.
“What stands out to me as I look back on this past year is how you all, as developers, have taken all of these capabilities and are applying them, quite frankly, to change the world around us,” Nadella said during his keynote address at the Build conference.
