Lookman battles Boniface, Tella for Europa League title

Super Eagles trio of Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella will all be in action today (Wednesday) as their clubs battle for the Europa League trophy.

Lookman’s Atalanta will take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Serie A club will look to win their first European title when they take on the Bundesliga champions who have remained unbeaten this season.

“A big occasion for us as a club, as players, as a team, so I’m looking forward to it. We need to be at the top of our game. We know that coming into the tie against a top team, who play top football,” Lookman told club’s official website.

“Like we’ve shown this season we play our football to the best of our abilities and we do the necessary.”

Lookman and his teammates suffered an agonizing 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia last week.

The winger insisted that Leverkusen will be a tough nut to crack for his team but they will do their best to come out tops.

The final of the Europa League will kick off at 8:00p.m Nigeria time.

