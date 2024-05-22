Lookman nets hat-trick as Atalanta stun Leverkusen in Europa League final

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scored a hat-trick to help Atalanta stun Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the final of the Europa League.

The game played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin saw the Serie A giants secure their first major title in 61 years.

The result also saw Bundesliga champions Leverkusen see their 51-game unbeaten run ended.

Leverkusen had gone unbeaten all through the season, and had become the first team in the German topflight to finish the league season without a defeat.

They had the opportunity of securing an unbeaten treble, with the German Cup final yet to be played, but their defeat to Atalanta tonight shattered the treble hopes.

Nigeria stars, Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella were in action for Leverkusen in the game, but it was Lookman who made the global headlines.

“One of the best nights of my life. Amazing performance from the team, we did it, we did it, we did it! Not got much else to say but yeah fantastic,” said Lookman

“They do always say third time lucky, so yeah it is for us today [winning a final at the third attempt this season]. I’m just happy we won. We won today so yes very pleased.”

The Gian Piero Gasperini side will party hard tonight in Dublin.

