Lopetegui replaces Moyes at West Ham

Julen Lopetegui has been named as the new head coach of West Ham.

The 57-year-old Spanish gaffer, who reached an agreement with the Hammers earlier this month, replaces David Moyes.

His contract is for two years, with an option for an additional year.

Following his departure from Wolves in August, Lopetegui has not held a managerial position.

“I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big club,” he said.

“We had other opportunities but I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham too, so we are really happy about this.”

Lopetegui will officially begin his role on 1 July for the start of pre-season, which includes a two-week trip to the United States for matches against Crystal Palace and Wolves.

“I feel that we have a fantastic platform,” Lopetegui added.

“My ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete.”

The former Spain and Real Madrid coach won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2020, before moving to Molineux in November 2022 when Wolves were bottom of the Premier League.

