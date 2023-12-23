Sports
EPL: Liverpool, Arsenal share spoils at Anfield; Man Utd beaten by Hammers
Liverpool and Arsenal played a 1-1 draw in a Premier League top of the table clash at Anfield on Saturday night.
The Reds were battling to return to the top of the table, and could have achieved that with a win over the Gunners.
Arsenal defender Gabriel had headed home from Martin Odegaard’s free-kick on four minutes before the hosts leveled on the half hour mark through Mohamed Salah.
Mikel Arteta’s side, at the summit, and Jurgen Klopp’s side, now in second place, settled for a share of the points in an entertaining encounter.
Read Also: Osimhen signs new contract with Napoli to end transfer speculation
Earlier on Saturday, Manchester United were beaten 2-0 by West Ham. The Red Devils continue to suffer from their poor start to the season as they sit eighth in the table.
Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Everton 2-1, thanks to goals from Richarlison and Son Heung-Min as André Gomes’ late effort was a consolation for the Toffees.
At Nottingham Forest, Dominic Solanke netted a hat-trick to help Bournemouth come from behind to beat their hosts 3-2.
The other Premier League games played at the weekend, Luton Town defeated Newcastle United 1-0, and Burnley defeated 2-0 Fulham.
