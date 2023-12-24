Chelsea condemned to yet another defeat by Wolves

Chelsea were condemned to yet another defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League encounter on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues, who were quite wasteful on goal, fell to a 2-1 loss, an eighth Premier League defeat of the season.

Second-half goals from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty secured victory for the hosts, with Christopher Nkunku scoring a late consolation for Chelsea.

Wolves have now recorded successive league wins against Chelsea for the first time in nearly half a century.

Chelsea have now failed to convert 36 big chances in the league this season – the most of any team.

The result leaves the Mauricio Pochettino side 10th in the table, seven points off qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Wolves sit in 11th.

