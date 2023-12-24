Joshua backs Wilder to bounce back after shock defeat to Parker

Anthony Joshua has backed Deontay Wilder to bounce back from his shock defeat to Joseph Parker on Saturday night.

Joshua fought against Otto Wallin and clinched a victory over the Swede whose corner pulled him out of the fight in the fifth round.

Nigerian-born Joshua has now clinched three wins in three fights since April, 2023, and it has been the boxing world’s dream to see Joshua take on Wilder.

Alas, American Wilder appeared a shadow of himself in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and was hurt badly in the eighth round as New Zealander Parker was awarded a unanimous decision.

“I heard that Deontay lost. So what? He’ll be back,” said Joshua.

“Deontay, everything that he said about me, I could rip him apart right now, but I’m going to take the higher ground.

“You can come back. If he wanted to, he can come back. I’m sure everyone still wants to see that fight.”

After the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn said Joshua is most likely going to face Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic for a vacant IBF world title, bidding to become a three-time world champion.

