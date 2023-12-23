Sports
‘I want to hurt my opponent’ – Joshua set for Wallin heavyweight fight
Anthony Joshua has expressed his readiness for the heavyweight fight between himself and Otto Wallin today (Saturday).
The bout which is billed to take place af the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will see 34-years-old Joshua engage the Swede, 33, in his rebuild mission.
“I want to fight. I want to perform well. Put that pressure on myself,” Joshua said.
“I’m here to fight, I’m not here to party and get caught up in the glitz and glamour.
“Of course I’m tense because I want to perform, I want to win. I’ve got that urge to win and I want to hurt my opponent as well.”
Read Also: Joshua says ‘no more pressure’ after beating Helenius with one-punch knockout
Joshua added: “I can definitely window shop, I know where I’m going in my life. If I don’t get past this there is no future.”
A win for Joshua could set up the long-awaited blockbuster bout against Deontay Wilder, who takes on Joseph Parker in the co-main event.
The rivalry between Joshua and Wilder has been bubbling away for years, since both held world titles.
Until now their feud had been aired out almost exclusively in public through interviews and social media.
Meanwhile, Wilder has also expressed readiness for tonight’s action.
“When people get dressed and go see a fight, they want to see a knockout. And that’s what I give them,” said Wilder – who boasts a staggering 42 knockouts in 43 wins.
