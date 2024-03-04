Joshua on course to become undisputed champion, says Hearn

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn said Anthony Joshua could be a game away from battling for the undisputed champion seat in the sport.

Hearn, who stated that it had always been the dream of the British-Nigerian boxer to be undisputed champion, made some bold predictions concerning coming matches.

Joshua will be taking on ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday while WBC belt holder Tyson Fury will face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in May, also in Riyadh.

“The dream for Joshua has always been to be undisputed,” Hearn said.

“If AJ beats Ngannou and Fury beats Usyk, the whole world will be calling for Fury v Joshua.

“It’s probably one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport. Certainly the biggest fight in boxing now.”

Should 34-year-old beat Ngannou, he would be challenging for the vacant title against Croatia’s number-one ranked IBF fighter Filip Hrgovic.

Recall that two-time world champion Joshua defeated Otto Wallin in December, 2023.

