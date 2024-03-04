Sports
Arsenal hammer Sheffield Utd 6-0 in Premier League
Arsenal put up a very fine performance to seal a whopping 6-0 victory over Sheffield United in a Premier League clash on Monday night.
It was another big win for the Gunners as they keep up the pressure on table toppers Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City.
Arsenal have now clinched seven wins in a row in the Premier League, whereas for Sheffield United it was another big defeat as they sit bottom of the league table on 13 points.
Read Also: Saka stars as Arsenal thrash Newcastle to keep pressure on Man City, Liverpool
Mikel Arteta’s side were 3-0 up inside 13 minutes and led 5-0 at half-time against Sheffield, before making it 6-0 in the second half.
Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Ben White all scored, plus an own goal from Jayden Bogle.
The win ensures Arsenal move two points behind leaders Liverpool, keeping them in the thick of the title race.
